VENTNOR — Police are looking for the driver in a hit-and-run that took place Saturday near the Downbeach Seafood Festival.
The vehicle, possibly a black Audi, struck a bicyclist at 4:33 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Burghley Avenue and fled south, police said Monday in a news release. The bicyclist sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
Sgt. James Franco is investigating. Anyone with additional information can call police at 609-822-2101.
