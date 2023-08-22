A Ventnor code enforcement officer is accused of stealing more than $75,000 in what were supposed to be payments for city permits, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.
Michelle Calderon, 37, of Egg Harbor Township, was charged with pattern of official misconduct, official misconduct, misapplication of entrusted property and altering computer software to commit theft.
After the city discovered a discrepancy in its financial ledgers, investigators with Ventnor police and the Prosecutor's Office found that from 2021 through 2023, Calderon took cash transactions from citizens and businesses intended as payment for various city permits and kept the cash for herself.
Calderon, who had a yearly salary of $42,000 a year, would then alter the balance sheets using a city-owned computer to cover up the discrepancies, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
In June, the city's code enforcement office was closed for a day while investigators probed "discrepancies" in its records.
At the time city officials declined to comment on the issue.
