An Upper Township man who killed a woman by hitting her with his car before fleeing the scene will spend seven years in prison with credit for time served in jail, a judge ruled this week.

Hugo Maucher, 51, hit Marjorie Straubmuller, who was walking along Stagecoach Road in December. She later died after being brought by helicopter to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.

Marmora-based attorney John Tumelty represented Maucher in the case.

Maucher originally pleaded not guilty to knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death and violation of public health and safety law by causing death.

Maucher is still listed as being in the Cape May County jail, according to inmate records.

By accepting a plea agreement, the public health violation charge was dropped, according to a ruling by Cape May County Superior Court Judge Christopher Gibson filed Monday.

The plea would have carried a 10-year prison sentence and a $150,000 fine. However, the court, finding the fatal crash was Maucher's only interaction with the criminal justice system, decided on seven years.

Maucher testified that he had a feeling that "his car hit something" on Dec. 29 while returning from work as a chef at Cape May's Corinthian Yacht Club, the document states.

Evidence presented in court suggested Maucher may have consumed alcohol before the crash, but because he fled, the court can't find enough reason to determine whether he was impaired at the time, the judgment states.

Assistant Prosecutor Dara Paley said during the detention hearing that Seaville Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Schaffer alerted State Police to a Miller Lite bottle found at the crash site.

Maucher has been in jail since January after turning himself in and was ordered to be detained because he was a possible flight risk.

He is getting credit for 184 days served under the sentence, the judgment states.

Maucher was indicted in March for the crash.

State Police responded to Stagecoach Road near Brewhaus Lane at 6:28 p.m. Dec. 29 after the crash was reported, finding Straubmuller lying in the northbound lane significantly injured, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Troopers arrived to find first responders had marked in the road with cones a winter hat, shoes, damaged glasses and blood, Paley said.

After the crash, Maucher contacted Tumelty, wanting to turn himself in. Despite the potential legal consequences, Maucher went ahead with that decision, Tumelty said in arguments during the detention hearing.

Police found footage of Maucher at a local McDonald’s before the crash happened. McDonald’s packaging was also found at the crash site, Paley said.