A Trenton woman charged in a nighttime crash that killed a state Human Services police officer and hospitalized others and herself will spend 12 years in prison, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

Michael Luko Sr., 53, of Mays Landing, was coming home from work on the White Horse Pike when his car was hit by another vehicle driven by Taquaysha Bell, 31, in Hammonton. Luko was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus in Galloway Township, where he was pronounced dead.

Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Dorothy Garrabrant sentenced Bell on Thursday to seven years for vehicular homicide and five years for assault by auto with serious bodily injury, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. The judge also suspended her driver's license for five years after she is released.

Bell pleaded guilty to the charges in late May.

Bell was westbound on the pike about 11 p.m. June 19, 2020, when, near Moss Mill Road, her 2010 Chevrolet Silverado crossed into the eastbound lanes, hitting Luko's 2003 Honda Civic. Bell and her rear passenger, Chanelle Morgan, were transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus in Atlantic City, where her blood was drawn for toxicology tests.

Trenton woman charged in fatal June 2020 Hammonton crash Taquaysha Bell, 29, was arrested Dec. 15 at her home by detectives of the Mercer County Pros…

Morgan underwent surgery as well.

Two male passengers were also taken to the hospital, but neither required medical attention, according to past reports.

Bell was arrested in December 2021 at her home and turned over to Atlantic County and Hammonton law enforcement. She was released from custody.

Bell was ordered to return to jail last year, however, after she struck a bicyclist with her car in Trenton in August, leaving the scene and leading to fresh offenses.

The Prosecutor's Office did not provide an update on the Mercer County charges Friday.

Luko was also a former Egg Harbor City police officer, the Prosecutor's Office said.