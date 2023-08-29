ATLANTIC CITY — Two teenagers were arrested late last week after they were caught with guns on the Boardwalk, police said Tuesday.
Police located the two boys, a 15-year-old city resident and a 16-year-old from Egg Harbor City, about 10 p.m. Friday at Arkansas Avenue.
Both teens fled after being spotted by officers, but both were caught, police said in a news release.
The Egg Harbor City teen removed his handgun from his waistband and turned toward pursuing police, who ordered him to drop the weapon. He did so before being apprehended, police said.
The city teenager dropped his gun when officers converged on him, police said.
Both were charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a defaced firearm, obstruction of justice and resisting arrest. The Egg Harbor City teen was additionally charged with possession of hollow-point ammunition. They were sent to the Essex County Juvenile Detention Center.
