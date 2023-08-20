MILLVILLE — Police are investigating a shooting in the city early Sunday that left a teenager and a woman wounded, Chief Ross Hoffman said.
At about 4:45 a.m., police responded to the 500 block of North 6th Street, where they found a 14-year-old girl who had been struck in the chest by gunfire and a 36-year-old woman who was struck in the leg, Hoffman said.
The teenager was taken to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden and was listed in stable condition, Hoffman said. The woman was treated at Inspira Medical Center Vineland for her injury and was released.
Police are investigating and asking anyone with information to call 856-825-7010
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.