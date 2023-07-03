BRIDGETON — Authorities have arrested a 16-year-old in the fatal shooting last week of another teenager, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said.
About 8:50 p.m. June 25, officers responded to Mount Vernon Street and found a 16-year-old Millville boy dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
On Friday, police and the Prosecutor's Office charged another 16-year-old with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, destruction of evidence, hindering apprehension and obstructing the administration of law.
Prosecutors will seek continued detention, according to a news release issued Monday.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information can call Bridgeton police at 856-392-9031 or the Prosecutor’s Office at 856-579-1431, or share tips at ccpo.tips.
