BRIDGETON — Police are looking for a suspect who they allege tried to go through a man's pockets during an attempted armed robbery.
The man, a 56-year-old city resident, was in his car preparing to leave from a unit block on Garfield Avenue on Saturday when, shortly before 4:57 a.m., he was approached by a masked man with a gun, police said Monday in a news release.
The suspect banged on the car window with his gun and opened the door, hitting the man in the head with the weapon before trying to search through his pockets, police said.
The man stopped the suspect and ran into his home to call police. He was uninjured by the robbery attempt.
Police describe the suspect as being a Black male with a thin build, who was wearing a black mask and white T-shirt.
Anyone with information about the alleged crime is asked to contact police at 856-451-0033 or submit an anonymous tip to bpdops.com/tip/new.
