BRIDGETON — A glass plant in the city was burglarized this past weekend, police said Tuesday.
Officers were dispatched to the Ardagh Group's facility in the 400 block of South East Avenue at 10:35 a.m. Monday. The company is a global supplier of metal and glass products for commercial businesses, according to its website.
Employees at the plant told police a storage warehouse was broken into between Friday and Monday, police said in a news release.
The suspect set off several fire extinguishers and stole a set of forklift keys, costing about $170 to replace the items, police said.
Anyone with additional information can call police at 856-451-0033. Anonymous tips can be shared at bpdops.com/tip/new.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
