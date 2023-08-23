BRIDGETON — A city resident was hospitalized Tuesday after he was assaulted and was robbed of his medication, police said.
Officers are looking for a roughly 25-year-old man who was wearing a red shirt and dark-colored jeans when he assaulted the victim before fleeing on a motorcycle, police said Wednesday in a news release.
Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Walnut Street at 3:36 p.m. Tuesday after the assault was reported. Officers spoke with the victim, 53, who said he met with the suspect on Walnut Street. The suspect then hit him, stealing his prescription medications before fleeing, police said.
The victim was brought to Inspira Health Center Bridgeton for treatment. An update on his condition was unavailable Wednesday.
Anyone with additional information about the assault can call police at 856-451-0033 or submit an anonymous tip at bpdops.com/tip/new.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
