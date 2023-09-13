A Bridgeton man convicted of shooting a State Police detective in 2020 was sentenced Tuesday to 37 years in prison, Attorney General Matthew Platkin said.

Tremaine Hadden, 30, was found guilty of aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, certain persons not to possess weapons and riot. State Superior Court Judge John Eastlack handed down the sentence, which included nearly 28 years of parole ineligibility, Platkin said Wednesday in a news release.

On April 25, 2020, State Police Detective Richard Hershey was shot while investigating a home invasion in which a woman was beaten and robbed at the Harding Woods mobile home park in Pittsgrove Township, Salem County.

“Anyone who would brazenly shoot at an officer as he was identifying himself and giving verbal commands clearly has no respect for the law and those who enforce it,” Platkin said in a news release.

According to an investigation by State Police, the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability and the Division of Criminal Justice, Hershey was at the scene of the crime, which had occurred several hours earlier, when 15 people pulled up in five vehicles about 1:30 p.m., intending to attack and injure a resident at the mobile home park and damage her home. Members of the group were armed with at least two handguns, one knife and a bottle.

Bridgeton man found guilty of shooting State Police detective A Bridgeton man was found guilty of shooting a State Police detective who was investigating …

Some members of the group exited their vehicles and confronted Hershey, who gave commands to control the crowd. Hadden, along with Najzeir Hutchings and Kareen Warner, opened fire on Hershey. Hadden shot Hershey numerous times from one vehicle, and Hutchings and Warner shot him from another. More than a dozen shots were fired at Hershey, including 11 by Hadden, according to ballistics testimony, Platkin said.

Hershey was struck in the hip and seriously wounded. Several bullets struck occupied homes in the area. Hershey returned fire with his service weapon, and the suspects fled.

Hershey has since recovered and returned to duty. He was named the State Police 2020 Trooper of the Year, Platkin said.

Hutchings and Warner, both of Bridgeton, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in May. Hadden was convicted May 30 following a trial. Fifteen people total were indicted in the incident in 2021. The other 12 were Colby Opperman, Ashley Acevedo-Diaz, Melissa Romero, Shakeem Waters, Noel Lazu, Chayana Diaz, Jenislen Quiles, Thomas Nieves and Imari Lazu, all of Bridgeton; Rovell McArthur and Aisha McArthur, both of Vineland; and Markese Rogers, of Pittsgrove.