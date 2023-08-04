A Somers Point couple were indicted Wednesday for running a drug manufacturing operation from their home and using their teenage son to distribute drugs, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

John Garman, 38, is charged with leading a narcotics trafficking network.

Garman and Donna Shiffler, 39, were also indicted on additional charges after an investigation revealed the couple not only used one of their children to sell drugs but compensated them with drugs. On top of that, the couple advertised their business on social media, which showed they supplied hundreds of Atlantic County residents with narcotics, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

The joint charges are possession with intent to distribute, maintaining a drug production facility, employing a juvenile in the commission of a crime, employing a juvenile in a drug distribution scheme, endangering child welfare, conspiracy to distribute drugs, conspiracy to maintain a drug production facility, money laundering and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The couple were re-arrested Thursday. A detention hearing is scheduled for Aug. 9. They are being held at the Atlantic County jail.

Garman and Shiffler were initially arrested May 25 following an investigation by the Prosecutor's Office, Somers Point police and the Drug Enforcement Administration High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Mid-Atlantic Task Force.

They were found at the time to be maintaining a narcotics manufacturing facility in a Somers Point apartment where they lived with their three children ages 14, 12 and 7.

Authorities discovered stashed throughout the apartment — including the kitchen, downstairs closet and primary bedroom — about 62 pounds of hashish, about 42 pounds of marijuana and about 2 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, the Prosecutor's Office said. They also had packing materials, labels and business cards with the name "Garman's Goods." Authorities also seized about $119,000 in cash, suspected to be proceeds from illegal drug sales.

The couple were released after a June detention hearing.

Subsequent investigation found digital evidence that the two were in continuous communication about drug sales from their apartment, the Prosecutor's Office said. Messages spanning more than a year indicated that both used their 14-year-old son on a regular basis to prepare, package and sell drugs. Evidence also revealed the couple compensated their son in drugs, including marijuana and THC gummies.

The couple also had a Facebook account, "Garman's Goods," that yielded thousands of digital communications indicating they supplied hundreds of Atlantic County residents with marijuana, THC products and psilocybin mushrooms at public locations, including recreation fields, shopping centers and drug-free school zones, the Prosecutor's Office said.