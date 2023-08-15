ATLANTIC CITY — A convicted sex offender tried luring a 12-year-old girl into a backyard late Sunday afternoon, police said.

Kasheen Marshall, 48, of Newark, was charged with luring, enticing a child, criminal trespass and failure to register as a sex offender, police said Tuesday in a news release. Marshall is a Tier 2 sex offender in New Jersey, according to the state Megan's Law registry.

The girl's parents called police at 5:33 p.m. Sunday, telling them Marshall tried luring their daughter into a backyard in the first block of North Sovereign Avenue.

Marshall reportedly was riding a bicycle when he approached the girl, who was sitting outside at the time, police said. He parked his bicycle and entered a property's backyard, trying to stay inconspicuous while using hand signals and whistles to lure the girl.

He fled on his bicycle when the girl's parents came outside their home, police said.

Using a description and surveillance footage, Marshall was found riding his bicycle at California and Pacific avenues and arrested. He was found to be a convicted sex offender who had failed to appropriately register as ordered by the courts, police said.

Marshall was brought to the Atlantic County jail after his arrest.

Marshall was found guilty of criminal sexual contact in September 2009, according to the Megan's Law registry. He touched himself inappropriately in front of a minor, the registry states.