Two Atlantic City men were sentenced and one pleaded guilty Monday in a drive-by shooting that occurred in 2021, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.

Adresce Jones, 20, and Armaad Brooks-Chappelle, 21, were sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges of attempted murder, unlawful possession of community guns and related crimes. They will be subject to five years of parole supervision upon their release.

A third defendant, Quran Fenwick, 19, also of Atlantic City, pleaded guilty to attempted murder and possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose.

Under the terms of his plea, Fenwick is expected to be sentenced to seven years in prison. He remains in custody pending his sentencing, which is anticipated to occur next month, the Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday in a news release.

Although Fenwick was a juvenile at the time of the shooting, he was treated as an adult for the purposes of sentencing, the Prosecutor's Office said.

None of the men had an adult criminal record prior to entering their guilty pleas in the case, the Prosecutor's Office said.

On Aug. 21, 2021, Jones, Brooks-Chappelle and Fenwick were riding in a stolen vehicle in Atlantic City when they shot at the victim. The victim sustained gunshot wounds to his face and shoulder areas. Following emergency medical treatment, the victim survived.

Through witnesses and surveillance video, authorities identified and later apprehended all three suspects. Ballistics analysis also linked two handguns used in the shooting to other gun crimes in Atlantic County, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Two other defendants, Faheem Harris and Beatrice Chappelle, pleaded guilty to witness tampering in the shooting. Harris is expected to be sentenced to three years in prison Sept. 18, and Beatrice Chappelle, who is the mother of Brooks-Chappelle, was already sentenced to five years of probation.