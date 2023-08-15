Authorities violated a defendant's constitutional rights by not waiting long enough to enter an Atlantic City residence while serving a knock-and-announce search warrant two years ago, state appellate court judges ruled last week.

Judges Allison Accurso, Francis Vernoia and Arnold Natali Jr. ruled that evidence collected from the home during an investigation into Tyshon M. Nieves should have been suppressed because police performing the warrant did not wait a reasonable time after announcing their presence to enter, according to a ruling published last Wednesday.

Nieves, 31, is serving a five-year sentence in South Woods State Prison in Bridgeton for weapons charges pertaining to the case, according to state Department of Corrections records. He is expected to be released in July 2026.

Nieves' legal team filed a motion to suppress evidence collected from a property on North New Hampshire Avenue, arguing law enforcement didn't wait a reasonable amount of time before forcing themselves into the residence, the appellate ruling states.

"We reverse the court's order denying defendant's suppression motion and remand to the trial court to allow defendant to take such actions as he may deem appropriate concerning his plea to the charge for which he was convicted," the judges wrote in their opinion.

The case was handled by State Police, who did not immediately return a request for comment on Tuesday.

Nieves was charged after he sold suspected heroin to an undercover officer four times within 500 feet of the Atlantic City Boardwalk, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Superior Court Judge John Rauh approved a "knock-and-announce" search warrant that was executed May 21, 2021. During the search, a handgun reported stolen by South Carolina police was found, and Nieves claimed ownership of the weapon, the affidavit states.

Nieves was previously convicted of distributing a controlled dangerous substance, barring him from possessing firearms, the affidavit states.

Nieves was initially charged with various drug offenses on top of the weapons offenses. In exchange for a plea, Nieves agreed to serve his five-year prison term while his remaining drug charges would be dismissed, the appellate court ruling states.

Before pleading guilty to the charges, Nieves' legal team filed its suppression motion, which was denied by the trial courts. The team appealed that ruling, which was decided last week.

Nieves was arrested following the search warrant's execution and seizure of heroin and the gun. Nieves, whose criminal complaint lists his address as in Galloway Township, occasionally stayed at the two-story duplex with his girlfriend, her child, two other juveniles and a woman, the appellate court ruling states.

People inside the home were awoken by police at the door about 5 a.m. the day of the warrant's execution, according to the appellate ruling, citing testimony from Lavida Jones, identified as the property's renter.

Jones testified she heard a "bang, then heard the officers "announce," and "by the time she jumped up and got to the door," the door was "already off the hinges," the appellate ruling states. She testified "it wasn't even five minutes" before police entered the home.

Nieves was charged in 2017 with partaking in illegal gun and drug trafficking in the Pleasantville and Egg Harbor City areas.

In 2018, he pleaded guilty to possession of 70 bags of fentanyl. A four-year prison sentence was recommended, but as a part of the plea deal, Nieves was released from custody with an application to Drug Treatment Court.