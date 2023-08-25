CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A woman employed by the Middle Township School District was arrested Friday following an investigation into possession of child pornography allegations.
Kathryn Campbell, 23, was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
She is being held in the Cape May County jail, records state.
Authorities were led to Campbell through a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Campbell allegedly used an online chat platform to sexually exploit a minor and possessed several images of child pornography, prosecutors said.
She is employed by the Middle Township school district as a school bus aide. District officials couldn't immediately be reached for comment Friday.
A court-authorized search warrant was performed on Campbell's residence in the 200 block of Hand Avenue Friday. Several items storing suspected child pornography were recovered, prosecutors say.
