BRIDGETON — A city man is charged with manslaughter after he allegedly killed a man with a rock last month.
Charges against Julio Morales-Amilcar in the assault of Clemente Vazquez-Pacheco were upgraded Friday. Vazquez-Pacheco died from a head injury last Wednesday, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
Morales-Amilcar, 24, is being held in the Cumberland County jail, according to inmate records. State prosecutors have moved for pretrial detention in the case.
Vazquez-Pacheco, 35, was removed from life support about 2½ weeks after Morales-Amilcar allegedly struck him in the head with a rock. Vazquez-Pacheco initially was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in the attack.
Authorities are still looking for a third man believed to have been involved in the altercation, the Prosecutor's Office said.
People are also reading…
City police found Vazquez-Pacheco with a brain bleed on Myrtle Street on Aug. 12. He was brought to Inspira Medical Center Vineland in critical condition. Police said Vazquez-Pacheco's injuries resulted from a fight that day.
Morales-Amilcar allegedly threw what prosecutors described as a large rock at Vazquez-Pacheco, causing him to collapse to the ground after it hit his head. The defendant then allegedly continued the assault by punching and kicking Vazquez-Pacheco while he lay on the ground.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.