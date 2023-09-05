BRIDGETON — A city man is charged with manslaughter after he allegedly killed a man with a rock last month.

Charges against Julio Morales-Amilcar in the assault of Clemente Vazquez-Pacheco were upgraded Friday. Vazquez-Pacheco died from a head injury last Wednesday, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

Morales-Amilcar, 24, is being held in the Cumberland County jail, according to inmate records. State prosecutors have moved for pretrial detention in the case.

Vazquez-Pacheco, 35, was removed from life support about 2½ weeks after Morales-Amilcar allegedly struck him in the head with a rock. Vazquez-Pacheco initially was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in the attack.

Authorities are still looking for a third man believed to have been involved in the altercation, the Prosecutor's Office said.

City police found Vazquez-Pacheco with a brain bleed on Myrtle Street on Aug. 12. He was brought to Inspira Medical Center Vineland in critical condition. Police said Vazquez-Pacheco's injuries resulted from a fight that day.

Morales-Amilcar allegedly threw what prosecutors described as a large rock at Vazquez-Pacheco, causing him to collapse to the ground after it hit his head. The defendant then allegedly continued the assault by punching and kicking Vazquez-Pacheco while he lay on the ground.