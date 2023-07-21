Police in Suffolk County, New York, are investigating ties between a series of killings in Gilgo Beach, where an arrest was recently made, and the 2006 killings of four women whose bodies were found in West Atlantic City, according to a report from
WABC.
Kim Raffo, Molly Jean Dilts, Barbara Breidor and Tracy Roberts were found in a ditch behind a motel on the Black Horse Pike on Nov. 20, 2006. Their case remains unsolved.
Police are now examining the Gilgo Beach murders for ties to the West Atlantic City case after Rex Heuermann was arrested last week in the New York case. Heuermann, 59, has been charged with the murders of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello in December 2010. They were among 10 sets of human remains found along Gilgo Beach between 2010 and 2011.
The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office has not yet responded to a request for comment but told WABC this week that "our office continues to investigate the 2006 Black Horse Pike homicides as we do all unresolved matters, and we follow all leads."
The agency did not have a comment for WABC with regard to the Gilgo Beach investigation.
Two women out for a walk near the ditch behind the since-demolished Golden Key Motel on the Black Horse Pike and discovered Raffo's body first. After 911 was contacted and uniformed police officers arrived, three more bodies were discovered as officers searched along the path for additional evidence. Law enforcement agencies at the scene included the Prosecutor’s Office, Egg Harbor Township police, FBI, Atlantic City police and the State Police Missing Persons Unit.
The four women were found face down in muck, their heads pointing east toward Atlantic City.
During the evening hours, the women’s bodies were recovered and the scene remained secure until daybreak Nov. 21, 2006. Within a week’s time, the four bodies were identified.
Raffo was strangled. Roberts was asphyxiated. The bodies of Dilts and Breidor were too decomposed to determine a cause of death.
The West Atlantic City killings made national headlines and have been featured in TV crime documentaries, including A&E’s “The Killing Season.”
GALLERY: 15th anniversary of the triple homicide in West Atlantic City
four bodies
FOUR BODIES-----Egg Harbor Township Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators used the parking lot of the Fortune Inn on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township as a base of operations.. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
fourbodies
Tues. Nov. 21 2006 Atlantic County Prosecutor Jeffrey Blitz holds a press conference at his office in Mays Landing regarding the four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
four bodies
FOUR BODIES-----George Tarrau, a resident of the Golden Key Motel, holds up four fingers as he talks about the four women found dead in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. Police are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday Nov. 21, 2006. (Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
four bodies
FOUR BODIES-----Egg Harbor Township Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators used the parking lot of the Fortune Inn on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township as a base of operations.. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
bodies found
Police photograph at the scene. Mon. Nov. 20 2006 Police investigate bodies found in the marshes between the AC Expressway Welcome Center and Rt. 322 in West Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
four bodies
FOUR BODIES-----Egg Harbor Township police officer , Hector Tavarez stands at the entrance to the Fortune Inn that police used as a base of operations for their investigation. In the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township . They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
four bodies
FOUR BODIES-----Fatima Smith , a resident of the Golden Key Motel , looks out a window of the motel as she talks about the four women found dead. . In the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township . They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
bodies found
Police investigate at the scene. Mon. Nov. 20 2006 Police investigate bodies found in the marshes between the AC Expressway Welcome Center and Rt. 322 in West Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
fourbodies
Tues. Nov. 21 2006 Atlantic County Prosecutor Jeffrey Blitz holds a press conference at his office in Mays Landing regarding the four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
four bodies
FOUR BODIES-----Egg Harbor Township police officer , Hector Tavarez stands at the entrance to the Fortune Inn that police used as a base of operations for their investigation. In the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township . They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
four bodies
FOUR BODIES-----The Golden Key Motel , on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township , seems to be where the bodies were found . Egg Harbor Township Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators search for clues at the scene on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
four bodies
A room from The Golden Key hotel is shown in West Atlantic City, N.J. Tuesday evening Nov. 21, 2006. Four female bodies were found early Monday behind the hotel. (Photo by Brian Branch Price)
BRIAN BRANCH PRICE
four bodies
FOUR BODIES-----Egg Harbor Township Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators search for clues at the scene on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
bodies found
Scene was next to Golden Key Motel. Mon. Nov. 20 2006 Police investigate bodies found in the marshes between the AC Expressway Welcome Center and Rt. 322 in West Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
fourbodies
Tues. Nov. 21 2006 Atlantic County Prosecutor Jeffrey Blitz holds a press conference at his office in Mays Landing regarding the four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
fourbodies
Blitz displays a aerial photograph of the area that has where the bodies were found marked. Tues. Nov. 21 2006 Atlantic County Prosecutor Jeffrey Blitz holds a press conference at his office in Mays Landing regarding the four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
four bodies
FOUR BODIES----- Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigator puts several bags containing possible evidence into the Prosecutor's Office van at the scene on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
four bodies
FOUR BODIES-----Egg Harbor Township Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators get ready to use a canoe to further investigate at the scene on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
four bodies
FOUR BODIES-----The Golden Key Motel , on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township , seems to be where the bodies were found . Egg Harbor Township Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators search for clues at the scene on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
four bodies
FOUR BODIES-----Egg Harbor Township Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators at the scene on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
four bodies
FOUR BODIES-----Egg Harbor Township Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators get ready to use a canoe to further investigate at the scene on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
four bodies
FOUR BODIES-----Egg Harbor Township Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators at the scene on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
four bodies
FOUR BODIES----- Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigator carries several bags containing possible evidence at the scene on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
four bodies
FOUR BODIES----- Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigator carries several bags containing possible evidence at the scene on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
four bodies
FOUR BODIES-----Egg Harbor Township Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators used the parking lot of the Fortune Inn on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township as a base of operations.. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
bodies found
Police investigate at the scene. Mon. Nov. 20 2006 Police investigate bodies found in the marshes between the AC Expressway Welcome Center and Rt. 322 in West Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
four bodies
FOUR BODIES-----Blue Hunter , a resident of the Golden Key Motel , talks about the four women found dead. . In the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township . Police are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
bodies found
Police investigate at the scene. Mon. Nov. 20 2006 Police investigate bodies found in the marshes between the AC Expressway Welcome Center and Rt. 322 in West Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
four bodies
FOUR BODIES-----Egg Harbor Township Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators used the parking lot of the Fortune Inn on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township as a base of operations.. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
fourbodies
Blitz displays a aerial photograph of the area that has where the bodies were found marked. Tues. Nov. 21 2006 Atlantic County Prosecutor Jeffrey Blitz holds a press conference at his office in Mays Landing regarding the four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
four bodies
FOUR BODIES-----Egg Harbor Township Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators at the scene on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
four bodies
FOUR BODIES-----Egg Harbor Township Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators search for clues at the scene on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
bodies found
Police van moves into position to load body at the scene. Mon. Nov. 20 2006 Police investigate bodies found in the marshes between the AC Expressway Welcome Center and Rt. 322 in West Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
bodies found
Police investigate at the scene. Mon. Nov. 20 2006 Police investigate bodies found in the marshes between the AC Expressway Welcome Center and Rt. 322 in West Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
four bodies
FOUR BODIES-----Egg Harbor Township Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators at the scene on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
fourbodies
Tues. Nov. 21 2006 Atlantic County Prosecutor Jeffrey Blitz holds a press conference at his office in Mays Landing regarding the four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto )
Ben Fogletto
four bodies
FOUR BODIES-----Egg Harbor Township Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators at the scene on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
four bodies
FOUR BODIES-----Fatima Smith , a resident of the Golden Key Motel , looks out a window of the motel as she talks about the four women found dead. . In the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township . They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
four bodies
Egg Harbor Township police and Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office investigators search for clues along the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township after the bodies of four women were found in the marshes behind the Golden Key Motel on Nov. 20, 2006.
Press archives
four bodies
FOUR BODIES-----Egg Harbor Township Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators used the parking lot of the Fortune Inn on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township as a base of operations.. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
four bodies
FOUR BODIES----- Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigator puts several bags containing possible evidence into the Prosecutor's Office van at the scene on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
four bodies
FOUR BODIES-----Egg Harbor Township Police and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office investigators search for clues at the scene on the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township. They are investigating four women whose bodies were found Monday evening in the marshes in West Atlantic City. Tuesday November 21st 2006. ( Press of Atlantic City / Danny Drake)
Danny Drake
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
econklin@pressofac.com
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.