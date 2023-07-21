Police in Suffolk County, New York, are investigating ties between a series of killings in Gilgo Beach, where an arrest was recently made, and the 2006 killings of four women whose bodies were found in West Atlantic City, according to a report from WABC.

Kim Raffo, Molly Jean Dilts, Barbara Breidor and Tracy Roberts were found in a ditch behind a motel on the Black Horse Pike on Nov. 20, 2006. Their case remains unsolved.

Police are now examining the Gilgo Beach murders for ties to the West Atlantic City case after Rex Heuermann was arrested last week in the New York case. Heuermann, 59, has been charged with the murders of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello in December 2010. They were among 10 sets of human remains found along Gilgo Beach between 2010 and 2011.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office has not yet responded to a request for comment but told WABC this week that "our office continues to investigate the 2006 Black Horse Pike homicides as we do all unresolved matters, and we follow all leads."

The agency did not have a comment for WABC with regard to the Gilgo Beach investigation.

Two women out for a walk near the ditch behind the since-demolished Golden Key Motel on the Black Horse Pike and discovered Raffo's body first. After 911 was contacted and uniformed police officers arrived, three more bodies were discovered as officers searched along the path for additional evidence. Law enforcement agencies at the scene included the Prosecutor’s Office, Egg Harbor Township police, FBI, Atlantic City police and the State Police Missing Persons Unit.

The four women were found face down in muck, their heads pointing east toward Atlantic City.

During the evening hours, the women’s bodies were recovered and the scene remained secure until daybreak Nov. 21, 2006. Within a week’s time, the four bodies were identified.

Raffo was strangled. Roberts was asphyxiated. The bodies of Dilts and Breidor were too decomposed to determine a cause of death.

The West Atlantic City killings made national headlines and have been featured in TV crime documentaries, including A&E’s “The Killing Season.”

