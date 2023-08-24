MULLICA TOWNSHIP — A group of between six and 10 men assaulted and robbed a set of victims outside of a nightclub in the township early Monday morning.
Police were called to the Bus Stop Bar & Nightclub on the White Horse Pike around 3 a.m. for a reported armed robbery.
The suspects offered a group of people offered a ride exchange for money, police said in a news release.
The suspects then brandished handguns at their victims, demanding their cell phones before assaulting them and stealing their mobile devices, police said.
The group, which was made up of all Black males, according to police, fled the bar in two vehicles, a black BMW SUV with brown interior and a silver Cadillac with a damaged front passenger side bumper and fender.
Police ask that information about the case be provided to them by calling emergency dispatch at 609-652-2037 or Sgt. Paul Sarraf 609-561-7600 ext. 150.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
