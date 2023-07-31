STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — Two Pleasantville teenagers are accused of stealing a high-end car from a township gas station.
Warrants were issued for both teenagers. One of the teens, 17, is charged with theft of movable property, and the other, whose age was not released, is charged with receiving stolen property, police said Friday in a news release.
Police said the teens stole a 2021 Porsche Macan S from a gas pump at a Wawa on Route 72 on July 13. The vehicle was found last Tuesday in Pleasantville.
The teens are believed to have taken the vehicle while its owner was inside the convenience store.
Neither teen was apprehended as of Friday, police said.
Police urged the public to ensure their cars are secured to prevent thefts.
