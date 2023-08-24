MAYS LANDING — A Pleasantville woman who admitted to stabbing two people was sentenced to 13½ years in state prison, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday.

Rollie Ellis, 33, will serve her sentence subject to the No Early Release Act.

Ellis admitted to entering the apartment of Raphy Rodriguez and Jennifer Rodriquez in Atlantic City on April 11, 2018, and stabbing both during a fight. Ellis was 28 at the time of her arrest.

The couple was in their apartment on South Iowa Avenue around 6:35 a.m. when the attack occurred.

After being stabbed, Jennifer Rodriquez, 34, ran across the street to the Public Safety Building, where she collapsed and was found unresponsive. She was stabbed in the back of her head and neck.

Jennifer Rodriquez was brought to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, where she died from her injuries.

Raphy Rodriguez also escaped the apartment, flagging down a police officer on Iowa Avenue before he was taken to the hospital. He survived the attack despite suffering several stab wounds.

Ellis was identified by Raphy Rodriquez as the couple’s attacker. She was carrying a knife in her waistband when she was approached by police.

In January 2020, Ellis pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter. She was initially charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

A judge ordered Ellis to 20 years in state prison in February 2020, a sentence tossed out by the appeal courts, which said the assailant’s Miranda rights were violated.