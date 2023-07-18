A Pleasantville man caught with a handgun while being served with a temporary restraining order last year will serve five years in prison, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.
Rasul Palmer, 31, pleaded guilty to certain persons not to possess weapons. Palmer was forbidden from having a 9mm semi-automatic pistol found at his home because of previous convictions for robbery and burglary, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
Pleasantville police were requested to assist in serving a temporary restraining order against Palmer on May 24, 2022. A weapon described as a "black gun" was said to be stored in either his home or car, Palmer told police.
Officers went to Palmer's apartment off West Leeds Avenue. He was already in custody for a parole violation.
The pistol was found inside the apartment during a search, leading to the charges.
