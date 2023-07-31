A Pleasantville man accused of selling drugs responsible for killing an Egg Harbor Township resident earlier this month will remain in jail before trial.
A detention hearing was held Friday for George B. Franco, 25, before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Patricia Wild, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Monday.
Franco is accused of selling heroin, fentanyl, 4-ANPP and xylazine to Peter Township, 53, which caused him to suffer a fatal overdose investigated by authorities July 18, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
Franco was arrested that day and charged with strict liability for a drug-induced death, as well as resisting arrest and possession with intent to distribute in a school zone.
He is being held in the Atlantic County jail.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.