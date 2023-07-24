A plea agreement is scheduled to be presented to a federal judge for charges against a Stafford Township man who took part in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to court records.

Larry Fife Giberson, of Manahawkin, was indicted in April after being charged with felony civil disorder and related misdemeanor offenses.

Both the prosecution and defense finalized the agreement last Tuesday, court records show. Both parties are preparing to present their terms in court next Monday, records state.

Details of the agreement were unknown Monday.

Giberson is represented by Charles Burnham, who declined to comment.

A status conference was scheduled to have taken place Thursday to review the case, records show.

Giberson's plea agreement hearing will be presided over by U.S. District Court Judge Carl J. Nichols, records show.

Hints of an accord to settle the case were hinted at last month when the defense motioned to have Thursday's status conference pushed back to that date, asking for more time regarding evidence.

Giberson was indicted on six counts for allegedly joining supporters of former President Donald Trump in forcing their way into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, while lawmakers were certifying the 2020 presidential election win for Joe Biden.

Giberson pleaded not guilty to all of those offenses when he was arraigned in late April.

He was charged with participating in the riot through an investigation by the FBI, which found images of him at the U.S. Capitol online, according to the government’s criminal complaint. Giberson was a Princeton University student at the time.

Investigators further linked the photos to his profile from Southern Regional High School, the complaint states, finding he graduated from there in 2019. His identification was later confirmed through New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission records.

Giberson later confirmed himself as being the person depicted in the FBI's photo collection, the complaint states.

He was wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat and had a Trump flag around his neck when prosecutors say he participated in the mob’s assault on police officers in a tunnel on the Capitol’s Lower West Terrace. He also waved other rioters into the tunnel before joining a second round of pushing against police, trying to start a “drag them out” chant before the crowd used pepper spray against officers, prosecutors say.