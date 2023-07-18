ATLANTIC CITY — More than 100 grams of drugs were found in a car occupied by two Philadelphia men Saturday, police said.

Randall Wiley, 21, and Taquan Montgomery, 28, were pulled over in a car found to be carrying 56 grams of cocaine, 50 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia including a scale, rubber bands, small bags and a razorblade, police said Tuesday in a news release.

Both men were charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone, possession of drug paraphernalia and loitering to distribute drugs.

They were taken to the Atlantic County jail.

Wiley and Montgomery were pulled over by detectives watching over an area near Trenton and Crossan avenues for reports of illegal drug activity.

After approaching the car, police learned Wiley, the driver, had a suspended license, and had been arrested July 6, police said. Both he and Montgomery, a passenger, were removed from the vehicle.

A police dog summoned to search the vehicle led the detectives to the drugs and paraphernalia.