ATLANTIC CITY — A Pennsylvania man was arrested Sunday after pulling out a gun on a driver at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Pacific Avenue, police said.

Sean Bennett, 30, of Chester, was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault on a police officer, obstruction of justice, resisting arrest, possession of hollow-point ammunition, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon.

At 1:24 a.m., a citizen stopped a police officer after a man on the sidewalk, later found to be Bennett, removed a handgun from a bag while the citizen, who was in his vehicle, was stopped at a traffic light, police said Thursday in a news release.

An officer later found Bennett in the 1600 block of Pacific Avenue, police said.

Bennett did not comply with the officer's commands and attempted to flee. After a struggle with the officer on the ground, Bennett was taken into custody with the assistance of other officers, where he was found in possession of a loaded handgun, a knife, ecstasy and synthetic K2, police said.

Bennett was sent to the Atlantic County jail.