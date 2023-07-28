A group of offshore wind opponents argue a state tax break given to a company developing turbines off the coast is unconstitutional, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday.

Protect Our Coast NJ and Defend Brigantine Beach filed the lawsuit in Mercer County Superior Court. The groups are seeking to overturn the law, which they say gives Ørsted about $1 billion in tax relief for one of the two windmill projects it plans to build off the state’s southeastern coast.

Three Ocean City property owners — Barbara McCall, Frank Coyne and Bill Westerman — also are listed as plaintiffs.

The suit adds to a growing number of legal actions filed against Ørsted as it prepares to build wind turbines in the Atlantic Ocean.

Speaking after the National Governors Association conference in Atlantic City two weeks ago, Gov. Phil Murphy said he was “optimistic” that challenges surrounding the transition to wind-based power could be settled.

The Governor’s Office said Friday it can’t comment on pending litigation.

Murphy on July 6 signed into law the tax break that spurred Thursday’s legal action. The bill allows Ørsted to retain federal tax credits it otherwise would have been required to pass along to New Jersey utility ratepayers.

“We do not comment on pending litigation,” Ørsted said in a statement. “Ocean Wind 1 remains committed to collaboration with local communities and will continue working to support New Jersey’s clean energy targets and economic development goals by bringing good-paying jobs and local investment to the Garden State.”

In Thursday’s filing, the plaintiffs asked New Jersey’s Superior Court to strike down the nearly $1 billion in subsidies as illegal “special” legislation in violation of the New Jersey Constitution.

“The Legislature’s giveaway of federal tax credits to Ørsted benefits a single company in violation of the New Jersey Constitution,” attorney Bruce I. Afran said in a statement Friday. “In New Jersey, laws that favor a single private party are generally unconstitutional.”

According to the lawsuit, Ørsted told the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities it maintained adequate capital to deliver the lowest-possible electricity rates. The company further obtained rights to its first project, Ocean Wind 1, on assertions it would not keep federal tax credits, opting instead to give them away to ratepayers, the suit states.

“Basically, the Legislature caved to the Danish engineering company, giving away a billion dollars in tax credits to relieve Ørsted from its commitment to build Ocean Wind 1 from its own money,” Afran said.

Ocean Wind 1 includes up to 98 wind turbines along the Jersey Shore, sending energy generated from them onshore to separate landing points. Plans are for the first power to be delivered onshore in late 2024.

President Joe Biden’s administration this month gave the project support through an endorsement by the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.

Almost immediately after the tax break for Orsted was approved, another company that also has approval for an offshore wind project in New Jersey said it, too, wants a tax break.

Atlantic Shores said it wants government assistance to build its own wind farm off the southern New Jersey coast, warning the project is “at risk” without additional financial assistance from the government.

Since plans to pursue clean-energy initiatives have been announced, offshore wind development has remained a heated political topic.

Democrats, such as Biden and Murphy, who often back green initiatives, have openly supported the projects. Republicans, however, have argued against them, calling them an “industrialization” of the ocean, fearing their construction will harm local tourism and fishing industries.

Opponents also have tied their development to a string of offseason marine mammal deaths in New Jersey and New York. Federal and state officials have said there is no link between the deaths and prep work for the wind farms.

Ørsted has also taken legal action.

Earlier this month, the company sued Cape May County officials, claiming they are dragging their feet in granting roadwork permits and easements related to the project.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.