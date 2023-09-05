A grand jury last week indicted a suspended Ocean County police detective on charges that he lied about selling three guns before being subjected to a restraining order.

The jury last Wednesday indicted Matthew Curtis, 47, of Little Egg Harbor Township, on charges of providing a false report to law enforcement, contempt of a judicial or protective order and being a certain person barred from possessing a weapon, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday in a news release.

Curtis is suspended with pay from his job with the Island Heights Police Department. As of September 2022, Curtis was earning an $84,061 salary with the borough Police Department, according to state records.

Curtis allegedly lied to police when he said he sold three guns registered to him before a temporary restraining order was filed May 11, 2022.

Prosecutors said Curtis surrendered "a number of weapons" to law enforcement because of the court order. He wrote and signed a letter dated May 13 saying he sold three guns he had yet to relinquish.

Detectives with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives discovered the three guns remained registered to Curtis after the letter was submitted to police.

Curtis' alleged crime came to light further when, on Dec. 11, 2022, he reported to police that three handguns were stolen from his vehicle parked outside his home. One of the guns, according to investigators, was recovered from a defendant accused in Essex County of motor vehicle theft.

A check of the gun found it was one of the weapons Curtis falsely stated was sold upon the restraining order's enforcement, authorities said.

Curtis was arrested in February.

Prosecutors have not said whether the other two guns were retrieved.