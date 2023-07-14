OCEAN CITY — A 61-year-old city man was charged Tuesday with possession and distribution of child pornography.
Daniel C. Farrell was arrested following a court-authorized search of his cellphone, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office said Friday in a news release.
The search was executed by members of the prosecutor’s High-Tech Crimes Unit and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, U.S. Homeland Security Investigations and city police.
Farrell was found to have been using his phone to upload and view child sexual abuse material, the Prosecutor's Office said.
He is being held at the Cape May County jail.
The possession charge carries a three- to five-year prison sentence, while the distribution charge carries a five- to 10-year sentence, according to the Prosecutor's Office.
