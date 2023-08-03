OCEAN CITY — Two juveniles face charges as an investigation into car thefts Thursday morning continues.

Three cars were reported stolen from Ocean City between 1 and 6 a.m., according to city officials: a BMW, a Kia and a Jeep. A fourth vehicle, which was stolen in Hammonton, was recovered in Ocean City, city spokesperson Doug Bergen said Thursday.

The vehicles were taken from outside homes in the Merion Park and Waterway Road neighborhoods.

The two juveniles were arrested in Egg Harbor Township, and one of the vehicles stolen from Ocean City was recovered in Egg Harbor City later Thursday. Two others have not been recovered as of Thursday afternoon.

“The crimes represent the continuation of a statewide trend of increased auto thefts,” reads a statement from Ocean City. “Police advise all owners to lock their cars and never leave fobs or keys inside.”

The thefts remain under investigation, Bergen said, so he could not say whether the cars that were stolen were locked or unlocked, but he said cars were not locked in many instances in which cars were stolen in Ocean City in recent years.