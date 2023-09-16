NORTHFIELD — Two Delaware teenagers armed with a handgun were tracked back to their home state after they broke into a home and stole a vehicle, police said.

The suspects, who are 16 years old and from Wilmington, were arrested by Delaware State Police and charged with multiple weapons and robbery charges, Northfield police said.

At 8:45 a.m. Saturday, police arrived to the area of Shore Road and Mimi Court for a head-on motor vehicle crash. Six suspects fled on foot from a stolen vehicle, which was left at the scene, heading eastbound toward Wabash Avenue. The victim of the crash suffered serious injuries and was transported to a hospital, police said.

Minutes later, police were called for a home invasion with a handgun in progress in the 2000 block of Wabash Avenue. Sgt. Justin Heller responded and saw a Porsche that was stolen during that home invasion leave the scene.

Police pursued the Porsche but backed off due to the extremely dangerous driving of the suspects. The car was tracked to an apartment complex in Wilmington, Delaware, where the two 16-year-olds were arrested by Delaware State Police.

The two teens were charged with conspiracy, robbery, burglary with attempted bodily injury with a handgun, unlawful possession of a handgun, unlawful use of a handgun, theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault by auto and leaving the scene of an accident with serious bodily injury.

Northfield police are requesting an extradition of the two teens. The handgun was not recovered, and the other four suspects are still at-large, police said.