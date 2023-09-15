Police and the FBI are looking for a suspect in the robbery of banks in Absecon and Northfield.

About 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Northfield officers responded to Parke Bank at 501 N. Tilton Road for a report of a bank robbery. A man had approached a bank teller with no note or weapon and ordered them to put money in the bag he supplied, police said Friday in a news release.

After receiving the cash from the teller, the man fled. He was last seen heading west on Tilton Road on foot, Northfield police said.

Egg Harbor Township, Linwood and Pleasantville police helped Northfield police search for the suspect. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office supplied a drone fitted with an infrared camera to assist in the search.

Absecon police believe the same suspect robbed the First National Bank at 106 New Jersey Ave. about 1 p.m. Friday.

The suspect is still at large. He is described as a 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-10 white man about 45 to 55 years old, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black, short-sleeved shirt over a gray, long-sleeved shirt, with black pants, dark colored shoes, a camouflage baseball hat and a black medical mask. Absecon police said he used a black sedan as a getaway car.

No one was injured during either robbery, police said.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information can call the FBI Atlantic City office at 973-792-3000, Northfield police at 609-641-3122 or Absecon police at 609-641-0667.