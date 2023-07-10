NORTH WILDWOOD — A Gloucester County man charged with burglary last week and released was arrested two days later attempting to commit similar crimes during the island's power outage, police said.

About 11:55 p.m. Wednesday, Officers Zachary Frame and Christopher Johnson saw Ryan Verdi, 38, of Mullica Hill, enter a vehicle near 22nd and Surf avenues and use a flashlight to look through the center console, police said Monday in a news release. Verdi then exited the vehicle and approached another vehicle and pulled the door handle. Verdi was arrested and charged with two counts of burglary. He was released on a summons pending court.

About 2:15 p.m. Friday, Officer Steven Ransom was dispatched to the 300 block of East Second Avenue for a subject walking into an open garage where he didn’t belong. While checking the area, Ransom saw Verdi riding a bicycle matching the same description of the subject that had entered the garage, police said.

Ransom determined the garage door was stuck in the open position due to the power outage caused by a Wildwood electrical substation fire that day and that Verdi had stolen the bicycle from the garage, police said.

When officers approached Verdi, he ran onto the beach and into the ocean, police said. Sgt. Brian Harkins and Officer Dominic DeMusz entered the water and arrested Verdi, assisted by the Beach Patrol.

Verdi was charged with burglary, theft, obstructing the administration of law, disorderly conduct and failing to obey lifeguard and police orders. He was sent to the Cape May County jail.