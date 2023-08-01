ATLANTIC CITY — Troopers arrested a New York man after he led them on a hunt through the marshes off the Atlantic City Expressway on Tuesday morning.
Jerome Reed, 42, of Peekskill, was reportedly involved in a crash on the expressway's westbound side in the Pleasantville Toll Plaza's E-ZPass lanes, State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Troopers responded to a call about the crash at 1:08 a.m.
Before they could reach the crash site, Reed ran into the nearby marshes adjacent to the expressway, Curry said. Reed was found about 6:20 a.m. by troopers.
Reed was rescued by troopers with help from Pleasantville police, Curry said. He was evaluated by medical personnel but declined treatment.
Reed was charged with eluding and was released on a summons pending court.
