MILLVILLE — The New Jersey Division of Civil Rights is suing the city’s municipal court over alleged bias against Hispanic defendants, a claim brought before state officials by a judge last year.

The division contends Hispanic litigants were likely susceptible to missing work or altering childcare arrangements because they were not given a choice to appear before Judge Jason Witcher virtually, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office said Tuesday.

Witcher last year, in an open session, accused the court of cherrypicking Latino-sounding surnames when scheduling in-person appearances, which the court at the time held on Mondays.

The lawsuit announced Tuesday was filed by state Attorney General Matthew Platkin and state Civil Rights Director Sundeep Iyer, according to a news release. The litigation is the result of a “months-long” investigation into Witcher’s claims.

The Attorney General’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“New Jersey’s laws forbid discrimination on the basis of national origin. That anyone in the City of Millville had to face discrimination from any public entity is disappointing, disheartening and unacceptable,” Platkin said in a statement. “Such practices only serve to erode the public’s trust. New Jersey is committed to eliminating discrimination, no matter where it occurs.”

Witcher, who has been a local judge since 2010, declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Beginning in June 2022, the city’s municipal court began in-court sessions on Mondays, reserving Wednesdays for virtual appearances, which have become common practice since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Attorney General’s Office said.

An interpreter was used for in-court sessions but was rarely used for Wednesdays, the Attorney General’s Office alleges.

While the in-person interpreter’s services were available for 25% of the days that court was in session between June 13, 2022, and Dec. 31, 2022, English-to-Spanish translation was used for 95% of court appearances by litigants needing the service.

The virtual interpretation service therefore provided Spanish interpreting services for less than 5% of court appearances by litigants who needed Spanish interpreting services during that time, the Attorney General’s Office said.

Iyer on Tuesday said this showed the court failed to uphold promises of equal treatment.

“The complaint we are announcing today reflects our ongoing commitment to ensuring that our institutions of public trust treat all New Jerseyans fairly and equally,” Iyer said in a statement.

Witcher became vocal about what he claimed to have seen in the courtroom, pressing state officials for an investigation into the practices. His claims prompted calls for action by lawmakers and Hispanic advocacy groups, specifically the Latino Action Network, who, in January, repeated demands for state-led probes.

Findings from the state Administrative Office of the Courts, however, differ from those of the Civil Rights Division.

In February, the Administrative Office said its investigation failed to find evidence supporting Witcher’s claims, making recommendations about how an interpreter could be used better to improve the municipal court.

“The investigation found no direct evidence that Millville Municipal Court officials were denying individual defendants the opportunity to appear for court virtually because they had a Hispanic/Latino-sounding surname or a need for interpreting,” the Administrative Office’s report said. “The investigation uncovered no evidence of a written or unwritten scheduling policy in the Millville Municipal Court that discriminates against defendants with Hispanic/Latino-sounding surnames.”

According to the report, more than 2,500 defendants appeared in Millville Municipal Court from Oct. 5 through Dec. 14.

“Of 492 defendants categorized as having ‘Hispanic/Latino-sounding’ surnames, 330 defendants were scheduled for virtual sessions and 162 were scheduled for in-person court events,” according to the report. “More than 94 percent of cases were scheduled consistent with the Supreme Court’s order.”

The report outlines several statewide reform measures designed to raise awareness of the availability of interpreting services for both virtual and in-person court events. As part of those reforms, information about interpreting services will be added, in English and Spanish, to municipal court notices, opening statements delivered before court proceedings and the municipal courts page of the Judiciary website.

The Judiciary interviewed 10 state court employees and spent more than 500 hours reviewing Millville Municipal Court files, listening to audio recordings of court sessions and interviewing relevant staff, according to the report. Court staff reviewed more than 3,000 cases scheduled during the period, according to the report.

Meanwhile, Witcher is suing state court officials for retaliation over the claims made against him within the past year. The lawsuit alleges the retaliation and the office’s failure to accommodate his medical needs have caused Witcher mental stress.

William F. Cooke, a lawyer representing the state in that case, said his clients have “not breached any constitutional, statutory, common law, or contractual duty owed to Plaintiff,” according to a lawsuit response filed Friday.