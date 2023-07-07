As the rate of car thefts in New Jersey trends downward, Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday signed a legislation package to strengthen the state's response to the trend.

The bill signings come after the state has, for several months, implemented other pieces of legislation and funding to crack down on vehicle thefts, which many say have climbed steeply since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.

The bill package Murphy signed Friday alters detention periods for offenders arrested for stealing automobiles and criminalizes possessing specialized tools intended to commit the crimes. Those devices include master keyfobs or computer programs that can either unlock or start a vehicle, Murphy said.

The bill also calls for prosecutors to seek harsher sentences for repeat offenders.

"If someone has been convicted twice or more of stealing a vehicle or receiving a stolen vehicle, they could face longer jail sentences," Murphy said.

The package also includes a change to previous laws established under bail reform. Under the bills, pretrial release will be eliminated for anyone charged with or convicted of separate car theft crimes within 90 days of their arrest.

Lawmakers and police must work together to curb auto theft, by Thomas Dellane New Jersey is experiencing the worst wave of car thefts since the 1980s, when vehicles were …

The signing comes at a time when data from January through May, the latest figures, show car theft rates have dropped 10% compared to the same period last year. An identical decrease was seen in the last four months of 2022 year over year, Murphy said.

The new laws build on moves the Murphy administration has made since last year to thwart vehicle thefts.

Last year, State Police and the Division of Criminal Justice expanded their Auto Theft Task Force, bringing on additional detectives and prosecutors and joining law enforcement statewide to share information that could aid investigations.

In May, Murphy signed separate bills to address illegal sales of catalytic converters, car parts that have had their value increase because of the metals from which they're made.

One month prior, the governor commissioned $10 million for police departments from American Rescue Plan funds to purchase and expand the uses of high-speed, automated camera systems and license-plate reading technology. The equipment will be placed at fixed locations and on mobile police units.