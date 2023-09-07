A state judge will rule next month on whether to grant New Jersey's motion to dismiss a lawsuit challenging a $1 billion tax break for offshore wind development.

The state argues a coalition of offshore wind opponents, including Protect Our Coast NJ and Defend Brigantine Beach, failed to state a claim when it filed suit in late July, according to a filing in Mercer County Superior Court.

The anti-wind groups contested a tax break signed in July by Gov. Phil Murphy allows companies to retain federal tax credits that otherwise would be owed to New Jersey utility ratepayers.

The plaintiffs argue the tax break is unconstitutional, saying Ørsted, the company building two planned sets of wind turbines off the Jersey Shore, told the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities it held enough capital to deliver lower energy rates.

The company further obtained rights to its first project, Ocean Wind 1, on assertions it would not keep federal tax credits, instead handing them to ratepayers, the suit states.

The state, however, stated in a dismissal motion that three federal laws, including the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, make the tax break legal.

In sending the legislation to Murphy, the state Legislature said the three laws can provide the tax break and help spur investments, the filing states.

"The Legislature found that the Taxpayer Certainty and Disaster Tax Relief Act included 'an investment tax credit rate of 30% for offshore wind projects,'" the state's motion states. "It found that the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act 'was designed to further spur investment in the American clean-energy economy' and included 'wage and apprenticeship requirements to receive the full offshore wind investment tax credit and includes additional tax credits for clean energy projects that source components and materials manufactured in the United States.'”

The state is represented by Deputy Attorney General Brandon C. Simmons, who couldn't be reached for comment Thursday.

Mercer County Superior Court Judge Robert T. Lougy is expected to deliver his ruling Oct. 6.

Ørsted is bringing offshore wind to New Jersey through a subsidiary, Ocean Wind LLC. Ocean Wind 1, of its two proposed wind farms, would be built and visible from coastlines in Atlantic and Cape May counties.

Development of the turbines has come under fire. Lawmakers have fought over its economic impact and unproven ties to marine mammal deaths.

The lawsuit is one of several legal actions surrounding the project, including separate suits centered on easements in Ocean City, a desired conduit for power to be delivered on land.

Meanwhile, Ørsted said last week it expects its first wind farm off the Garden State's shores to be delayed until 2026 over supply chain shortages, high interest rates and shortfalls in accumulating enough federal tax credits.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.