A corrections officer at the Cumberland County jail was found guilty Thursday of threatening to kill a former inmate in 2017 if she disclosed their ongoing relationship at the time, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said.

Neal J. Armstrong, 35, of Vineland, was convicted of terroristic threats, attempted hindering apprehension, hindering apprehension or prosecution, and simple assault by physical menace. His sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 3.

Armstrong was acquitted of two other charges, aggravated assault by pointing a firearm and possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose.

An internal affairs investigation found Armstrong threatened to kill the former inmate if she disclosed to authorities their in-jail relationship, which continued after she was released, or the alleged drug use and sexual favors that transpired at a Millville residence on Oak Street, the Prosecutor's Office said Friday in a news release.

In July 2018, while the investigation was ongoing, authorities discovered Armstrong asked a friend to help him remotely delete incriminating messages and data from his cellphone, which was seized by authorities by court order.

Jail staff fully cooperated with the investigation, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Armstrong could face a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, the Prosecutor's Office said.