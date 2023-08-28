MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A motorcyclist died in an early Saturday morning crash, police said.
The motorcycle's driver, identified Monday as a 24-year-old North Cape May man, was declared dead at the crash site near Route 9 and Church Street in the township's Rio Grande section, police said in a news release.
The bike's passenger, identified as a 23-year-old North Cape May woman, was brought to Cape Regional Medical Center, police said.
At 1:56 a.m., the motorcycle crashed into a sport utility vehicle. The SUV's driver was uninjured, police said.
Police and the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office are investigating.
Lower Township police, State Police, and the Rio Grande and Green Creek volunteer fire companies assisted.
The scene was closed to traffic for about four hours after the crash, police said.
