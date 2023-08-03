ABSECON — A Galloway Township motorcyclist suffered severe injuries after he was thrown from his bike by a car Thursday morning, police said.
The motorcycle, driven by Douglas Steel, 65, collided with an SUV at the White Horse Pike and Shore Road shortly before 8 a.m., police said in a news release.
Steel was rushed to an unnamed hospital with serious injuries, police said. The SUV's driver, Jarah Moskovitz, 34, of Atlantic City, was uninjured.
The road was closed for about two hours to process the scene.
Witnesses with additional information can call police at 609-641-0667, ext. 843.
