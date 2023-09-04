HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Two off-road vehicle riders were injured, one seriously, in a crash along a dirt path Sunday morning, police said.
Patrick Austin, 27, of Egg Harbor Township, and a 14-year-old Mays Landing boy were riding a dirt bike and ATV along a path off Grand Avenue, police said in a news release.
The crash was reported to police at 11:57 a.m. Police said Austin's 2005 Yamaha struck the teen's ATV at an intersecting trail.
Austin suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. The teen suffered minor injuries and declined medical attention, police said.
The Hamilton Township Rescue Squad, AtlantiCare paramedics, JeffSTAT Transportation services and the Mays Landing and Cologne volunteer fire companies assisted.
Both riders were wearing helmets at the time of the crash, police said.
