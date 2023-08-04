Two men were arrested after a Middle Township teenager reported missing at the end of last month was found four days later in Georgia, police said Friday.
Police received a report of a missing 14-year-old, previously identified as Brittany Alarcon, about 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Township police, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI located the teenager in Acworth, Georgia, shortly after midnight Thursday.
As a result, police arrested Yester R. Montecillos-Vazquez and Sergio Gomez and charged them with luring a child and conspiracy to lure a child.
Police are still investigating.
