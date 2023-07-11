WILDWOOD CREST — Three teenagers drove from Cumberland County in a stolen car and burglarized multiple parked cars in the borough last week, police said Tuesday.
The three 15-year-olds from Millville led police on a chase through backyards after they damaged several vehicles near Monterey and Pacific avenues Friday, police said in a news release.
The teenagers were each charged with burglary, receiving stolen property, conspiracy, criminal mischief and resisting arrest.
Police investigating the damaged cars learned the teenagers, using a stolen car out of Millville, drove to the borough.
Three burglarized cars in the area were found with broken side windows, disassembled steering columns and exposed ignition wiring, police said. The teens' stolen automobile had similar damage.
People are also reading…
Each juvenile was released on a summons pending court.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.