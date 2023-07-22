MILLVILLE — Two years after a man was shot and killed in Millville, law enforcement has asked for the public's help to identify a possible witness, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said Saturday.

Anthony Taylor was in the area of 3rd and Vine Streets at about 10:56 p.m. on July 22, 2021, when a multi-gun shootout happened, resulting in his death.

The Major Crimes Unit of the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, along with Millville Police investigated the incident, and learned an individual was seen riding a bike in the area before shots were fired.

Now, on the two-year anniversary of Taylor's death, police are asking for the public's assistance to find the possible witness. The witness may be able to identify persons of interest who were in the area before the shooting occurred.

Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact Detective Harvey Calixto of the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Major Crimes Unit at 856-207-2999, or the Millville Police Department Criminal Investigation Bureau at 856-825-7010. Information can also be provided anonymously by visiting ccpo.tips.