MILLVILLE — Two years after a man was shot and killed in Millville, law enforcement has asked for the public's help to identify a possible witness, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said Saturday.
Anthony Taylor was in the area of 3rd and Vine Streets at about 10:56 p.m. on July 22, 2021, when a multi-gun shootout happened, resulting in his death.
The Major Crimes Unit of the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, along with Millville Police investigated the incident, and learned an individual was seen riding a bike in the area before shots were fired.
Now, on the two-year anniversary of Taylor's death, police are asking for the public's assistance to find the possible witness. The witness may be able to identify persons of interest who were in the area before the shooting occurred.
Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact Detective Harvey Calixto of the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Major Crimes Unit at 856-207-2999, or the Millville Police Department Criminal Investigation Bureau at 856-825-7010. Information can also be provided anonymously by visiting ccpo.tips.
Contact Selena Vazquez:
609-272-7225
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.