A state grand jury chose not to file charges against a Millville police officer who fatally shot a U.S. Army veteran armed with a knife last winter.

Daniel Ackley, 33, approached police wielding a machete Jan. 4, 2022. Millville officers pleaded with him to drop the weapon before he was shot by Officer Timothy Rehmann.

The jury finished its deliberations and dismissed the matter Monday after hearing testimony from witnesses and reviewing evidence, the state Attorney General's Office said Thursday in a news release.

Rehmann's status with the department was unclear Thursday. Millville police couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

The Attorney General's Office, as it does with all fatal police-involved shootings, investigated under a state directive.

Ackley was shot in the street minutes after police were called to a home on Burns Road shortly after 9:30 p.m. for an emergency at the residence, the Attorney General's Office said.

The Attorney General’s Office released footage and 911 recordings from the shooting about three weeks afterward.

Body camera video shows Ackley first encountering officers on the home's rear porch, spreading his arms outward armed with the knife in his hand. Officers can be heard on the video ordering Ackley to drop the weapon while they are led down the home's driveway and into the street, all while the veteran shouts at them.

Rehmann then shoots Ackley, who falls to the ground with his hands raised.

The officers did not appear to use other service weapons, such as a stun gun, to subdue Ackley.

Additional officers arrived on scene to treat Ackley. Investigators said Ackley was transported from the scene to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden, where he was later pronounced dead.

Ackley was a graduate of Millville High School and enjoyed outdoor activities, according to his obituary. He was also a volunteer at Port Norris Baptist Church in Commercial Township.