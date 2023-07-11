MILLVILLE — A 14-year-old boy was shot to death Monday night, authorities said.
Police found the teenager, a city resident, near City Park Drive about 10:20 p.m., the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday in a news release.
The boy was taken to a nearby Inspira hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Authorities are investigating. Anyone with additional information can call police at 856-265-4596 or the Prosecutor's Office at 856-332-9487.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
