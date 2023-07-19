A 30-year-old Millville man died after suffering a medical episode while being held at a State Police station earlier this month, state officials said.

Daniel King died July 9 following his arrest July 8, the New Jersey Attorney General's Office said Wednesday in a news release.

An investigation into King's death remains ongoing.

The Attorney General's Office investigates any death during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody. The agency announced a probe in King's death Friday.

The agency said King suffered a medical episode when he was at the State Police station in Bridgeton.

Troopers at the station performed medical rescue efforts until King was brought to Inspira Medical Center Vineland, where he was declared dead at 11:37 p.m. July 9.

According to preliminary reports, first responders were called to the station about 8 p.m.

King was arrested July 8 after he assaulted a trooper.

State Police responded to Fordville Road in Fairfield Township after King called authorities requesting an escort to retrieve property at his home. During his interaction with troopers, King became confrontational and assaulted a trooper, the Attorney General's Office said. He allegedly continued to assault the trooper until two civilians intervened and assisted in the arrest of King.

King was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.