Authorities arrested a Millville man Tuesday in a July murder, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said.
Marlon D. Thompson, 50, of West Depot Street, is charged with murder, unlawful possession of a handgun and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. Prosecutors are seeking his detention until trial.
At 4:44 p.m. July 25, 40-year-old Salmadine Johnson was found dead of a gunshot wound in the 600 block of High Street in Millville, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. The incident was previously reported as a stabbing based on a preliminary examination by a medical examiner.
On July 28, charges were authorized against Thompson.
On Tuesday, Thompson was arrested in Roselle, Union County, by members of the U.S. Marshals Service and the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.
