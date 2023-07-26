MILLVILLE — A city man was found stabbed to death Tuesday afternoon, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said.
Police responding to a shots-fired call found Salmadine Johnson, 40, dead from an apparent stab wound in the 600 block of High Street, the Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday in a news release.
Authorities are investigating. Anyone with additional information about the case can call Millville police Detective John Harris at 856-825-7010 or the Prosecutor's Office at 856-982-6256.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
