MILLVILLE — A city man was arrested Monday in the murder of a woman in what the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office described as a domestic violence incident.
Police responded to the 200 block of Riverside Drive on Monday and found a 25-year-old woman dead from what appeared to be strangulation, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
Autopsy results are pending.
The Prosecutor's Office did not identify the victim, citing the fact that it was a domestic violence incident.
Steven Gonzalez, 24, a resident of the same address, was taken into custody in Vineland at a family member’s home, the Prosecutor's Office said. He was charged with murder and aggravated assault.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call Detective John Butschky of the Millville Police Department at 856-825-7010 or Detective Paul Panchesine of the Prosecutor’s Office at 856-332-6233. Tips may also be shared at ccpo.tips.
